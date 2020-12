You may think you don’t need to worry about sunscreen in the winter, but that’s not true.

While December is typically a cloudy month for us, we’ve been enjoying some sun lately.

Sun safety habits are important all year long because exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays increases your risk of skin cancer.

Dr. Sigrun Hallmeyer joined us live from Chicago to tell us about melanoma, one type of skin cancer that can be particularly dangerous.

