Super Bowl sipping with Hard Truth Distilling

Hard Truth Distilling is sharing some cocktail recipes with FOX59 that are perfect for sipping on Super Bowl Sunday.
Butter Blitz Fitz
Ingredients
- 1.5oz Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey
- 1oz Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka
- 1oz Lemon Juice
- 4oz QuaffON Six Foot Strawberry Blonde
- Strawberry garnish
Directions
- Add Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey, Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker. Top with ice and shake for 15 seconds.
- Double strain into a chilled collins glass.
- Top with QuaffON Six Foot Strawberry Blonde.
- Garnish with strawberry on the rim of the glass. Enjoy!
Rum the Ball
Ingredients
- 2oz Hard Truth White Oak Reserve Rum
- 1oz Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum
- 1oz Lime Juice
- 1oz Orange Juice
- 2 Cherries
- Orange wheel to garnish
Directions
- Muddle cherries at the bottom of a rock glass. Add ice.
- Add Hard Truth White Oak Reserve Rum, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, lime juice and orange juice juice to an ice-filled rocks glass and stir once.
- Place orange wheel on the rim of the glass to garnish. Enjoy!