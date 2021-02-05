Super Bowl sipping with Hard Truth Distilling

Hard Truth Distilling is sharing some cocktail recipes with FOX59 that are perfect for sipping on Super Bowl Sunday.

Butter Blitz Fitz

Ingredients

  • 1.5oz Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey
  • 1oz Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka
  • 1oz Lemon Juice
  • 4oz QuaffON Six Foot Strawberry Blonde
  • Strawberry garnish

Directions

  1. Add Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey, Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker. Top with ice and shake for 15 seconds.
  2. Double strain into a chilled collins glass.
  3.  Top with QuaffON Six Foot Strawberry Blonde.
  4. Garnish with strawberry on the rim of the glass. Enjoy! 

Rum the Ball

Ingredients

  • 2oz Hard Truth White Oak Reserve Rum
  • 1oz Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum
  • 1oz Lime Juice
  • 1oz Orange Juice
  • 2 Cherries
  • Orange wheel to garnish 

Directions

  1. Muddle cherries at the bottom of a rock glass. Add ice.
  2. Add Hard Truth White Oak Reserve Rum, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, lime juice and orange juice juice to an ice-filled rocks glass and stir once.
  3. Place orange wheel on the rim of the glass to garnish. Enjoy! 

