Super Tuesday predictions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Super Tuesday is the biggest day of the presidential primary season so far. Voters in 14 states will choose their top pick for a presidential candidate with a third of pledged delegates up for grabs.

"Indy Politics" editor Abdul-Hakim Shabazz discussed Super Tuesday with Scott Jones.

Tom Steyer, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar all dropped out of the race in the days before Super Tuesday. Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar then endorsed former vice president Joe Biden.

"Like Pete Buttigieg said the math just wasn't there," said Shabazz. "All he was going to do was just take votes away from Joe Biden and make it easier for Bernie Sanders to win the nomination."

Watch the interview to see what Shabazz says about what Super Tuesday means for Indiana's primary in May.