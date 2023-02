Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) are working to move forward with their “Rebuilding Stronger Plan”.

With more than 31,000 students, the proposal affects a lot of people including students, parents, and faculty.

IPS Superintendent, Dr. Aleesia Johnson joins us in the studio to discuss the capital referendum up for a vote in May.

For more information on the plan, you can click here.

For our most recent story on Rebuilding Stronger and the upcoming vote, you can click here.