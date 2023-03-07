Last week Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb granted clemency to a 41-year-old man with an inoperable stage four brain tumor who has weeks to live. Tommy Alsman was sentenced to ten years in prison for dealing meth in 2019 but is getting released to spend his final moments with his family.

These are the types of cases Reform Alliance is trying to bring to the attention of lawmakers when considering House Bill 1648, a bill that would allow more people who are dying in prison to be released to hospice care.

Reform’s Chief Operating Officer Jessica Jackson joined FOX59 live this morning to explain.