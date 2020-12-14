Support small businesses through ’12 Days of Speedway’

We all know how important it is to support our central Indiana small businesses, especially now during the holidays.

To help shoppers buy local, the Speedway Chamber of Commerce created the “12 days of Speedway.”

This event provides special offers from twenty different locations. It started on Dec. 14 and runs through Dec. 24.

One of the businesses taking part is Speedway Indoor Karting. Co-owner Andy O’Gara joined us from Speedway to tell us more.

More information all participating businesses can be found here.

For those wanting to learn specifically about Speedway Indoor Karting, the business’ website is right here.

