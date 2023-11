Indy Fuel Survivor Night is happening this weekend, with special guest four-time Survivor challenger, Rupert Boneham! He joins the show along with the president of Indy Fuel, Larry McQueary, and Nitro, to talk about the game, special giveaways, challenges and more! The Fuel take on the Wheeling Nailers Friday, November 17th. You can find tickets and game day details on the Indy Fuel website.

