Symphony on the Prairie returns for this season

INDIANAPOLIS– During the pandemic, concert venues had to switch to survival mode. But now as we look toward the summer, it’s about their return, like Symphony on the Prairie. We talk to Norman Burns, CEO and president of Conner Prairie and James Johnson, CEO of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on the new season.
Here’s the 2021 schedule so far:
- June 25 and 27: Revolution: The Music of the Beatles- A Symphonic Experience, conducted by Jack Everly
- July 2-4: Star-Spangled Symphony, conducted by Jacob Joyce with guests Kevin Lin & Dean Dorrell
- July 9-10: Face 2 Face- Billy Joel and Elton John Tribute
- July 23-24: To be determined
- July 30-31: One Night of Queen, with Gary Mullen & The Works
- Aug. 6-7: The Temptations
- Aug. 13: To be determined
- Aug. 14: To be determined
- Aug. 20-21: Southern Accents:The Music of Tom Petty
- Aug. 27-28: Legendary Ladies of Soul
- Sept. 3-4: Brass Transit: The Music of Chicago
- Sept. 10-11: The Evolution of Pop, presented by Who’s Bad Music