Symphony on the Prairie returns for this season

INDIANAPOLIS– During the pandemic, concert venues had to switch to survival mode. But now as we look toward the summer, it’s about their return, like Symphony on the Prairie. We talk to Norman Burns, CEO and president of Conner Prairie and James Johnson, CEO of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on the new season.

Here’s the 2021 schedule so far:

June 25 and 27: Revolution: The Music of the Beatles- A Symphonic Experience, conducted by Jack Everly

July 2-4: Star-Spangled Symphony, conducted by Jacob Joyce with guests Kevin Lin & Dean Dorrell

July 9-10: Face 2 Face- Billy Joel and Elton John Tribute

July 23-24: To be determined

July 30-31: One Night of Queen, with Gary Mullen & The Works

Aug. 6-7: The Temptations

Aug. 13: To be determined

Aug. 14: To be determined

Aug. 20-21: Southern Accents:The Music of Tom Petty

Aug. 27-28: Legendary Ladies of Soul

Sept. 3-4: Brass Transit: The Music of Chicago

Sept. 10-11: The Evolution of Pop, presented by Who’s Bad Music