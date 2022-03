INDIANAPOLIS– March 16 is the world premiere of “Resurrection Mixtape.” The performance by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra fuses classical music with some of the biggest hits from the late rappers Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.

The unusual combination is part of the ISO’s uncharted series. We talk to the creative mind behind the collaboration, Steve Hackman. He’s a composer, arranger and conductor for the ISO. For ticket information, click here.