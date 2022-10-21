INDIANAPOLIS- The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra and the IU Archives of African American Music and Culture present the world premiere of jazz pianist Mickey Tucker’s 1978 Spiritual Collage: A Suite for Saxophone Quartet and Orchestra.

More than forty years after it was composed, the piece will finally premiere Sunday.

Dr. Tyon Cooper, Director of the AAAMC, and Alejandro Gomez Guillen, The Conductor of the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra spoke to the FOX59 Morning Team Friday about Sunday’s performance and shared the story behind the musical score.

For more information, visit: https://buskirkchumley.org/event/imagine_collaboration/.