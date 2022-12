The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59 reporter Cameron Ridle shared his dessert dip.

Cameron’s dessert dip

Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese

16 ounces whipped cream

16 ounces Nutella

Dessert toppings

Graham crackers

Instructions

Mix together

Top with things like chocolate chips and caramel topping

Serve with graham crackers