Take spooky sips with Halloween cocktails

Halloween is all about tricks and treats. For some people, treats come in the form of a tasty cocktail.
St. Elmo bartender Tyler Gillespie is sharing some creepy cocktail recipes perfect for Halloween!
Scary Cherry
- 2 oz. St. Elmo whiskey
- 1 oz. maraschino cherry liquor
- 2 dashes Peychaud’s cherry bitters
Pour ingredients into shaker. Stir with ice. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with dripping Luxardo cherry.
Cinnamon Ghost Crunch
- 1 ½ oz. Hard Truth cinnamon vodka
- 1 oz. Godiva white chocolate liqueur
- ½ oz. amaretto
- ½ oz. half and half
Shake with ice. Strain into martini glass. Sprinkle rim.
Hey Ghoulfriend
- 2 oz Cardinal Bramble Black Raspberry Vodka
- 1 oz Simple Syrup
- ½ Squeezed Fresh Lime
Shake with ice. Strain into martini glass. Garnish with raspberry.