Take spooky sips with Halloween cocktails

St. Elmo Halloween cocktails

Halloween is all about tricks and treats. For some people, treats come in the form of a tasty cocktail.

St. Elmo bartender Tyler Gillespie is sharing some creepy cocktail recipes perfect for Halloween!

Scary Cherry

Courtesy of St. Elmo
  • 2 oz. St. Elmo whiskey
  • 1 oz. maraschino cherry liquor
  • 2 dashes Peychaud’s cherry bitters

Pour ingredients into shaker. Stir with ice. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with dripping Luxardo cherry.

Courtesy of St. Elmo

Cinnamon Ghost Crunch

  • 1 ½ oz. Hard Truth cinnamon vodka
  • 1 oz. Godiva white chocolate liqueur
  • ½ oz. amaretto
  • ½ oz. half and half

Shake with ice. Strain into martini glass. Sprinkle rim.

Hey Ghoulfriend

Courtesy of St. Elmo
  • 2 oz Cardinal Bramble Black Raspberry Vodka
  • 1 oz Simple Syrup
  • ½ Squeezed Fresh Lime

Shake with ice. Strain into martini glass. Garnish with raspberry.

