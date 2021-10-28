Take spooky sips with Halloween cocktails

Halloween is all about tricks and treats. For some people, treats come in the form of a tasty cocktail.

St. Elmo bartender Tyler Gillespie is sharing some creepy cocktail recipes perfect for Halloween!

Scary Cherry

Courtesy of St. Elmo

2 oz. St. Elmo whiskey

1 oz. maraschino cherry liquor

2 dashes Peychaud’s cherry bitters

Pour ingredients into shaker. Stir with ice. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with dripping Luxardo cherry.

Cinnamon Ghost Crunch

1 ½ oz. Hard Truth cinnamon vodka

1 oz. Godiva white chocolate liqueur

½ oz. amaretto

½ oz. half and half

Shake with ice. Strain into martini glass. Sprinkle rim.

Hey Ghoulfriend

Courtesy of St. Elmo

2 oz Cardinal Bramble Black Raspberry Vodka

1 oz Simple Syrup

½ Squeezed Fresh Lime

Shake with ice. Strain into martini glass. Garnish with raspberry.