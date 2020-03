Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Monday, March 30 is National "I am in Control" day. It's a day where you can focus on getting your affairs in order. However, during this time of uncertainty, being in control is the last thing many Hoosiers feel.

Dr. Carol Juergensen is a certified personal life coach and licensed mental health therapist also known as Carol the Coach.

She gave Fox59 tips on how to take back control especially if you are dealing with extreme anxiety.