We talk a lot about kids who get bullied, and how to help them. But what if your child is the one who is doing the bullying? If you’re the parent of a bully, you need to know you’re not alone, and there are ways to curb the behavior. Jon Ferguson, program manager for Ascension St. Vincent’s school based mental health services joined Lindy to share some important information and advice. For more information, click here.

