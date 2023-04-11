Adults and kids alike experience feelings of anxiety, fear and nervousness. Some of these feelings for kids come from recent events across the country.

While these feelings are natural, and can help in keeping us safe and motivated, anxiety becomes a larger concern when it stops a child from doing things they want, or need, to do.

Madeline Briere and Sabrina White are both Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners with Ascension St. Vincent joined FOX59 this morning to offer some help to parents with children who feel anxious.