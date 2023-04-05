The Indianapolis 500 is just 53 days away and before the drivers start their engines to race around the famous oval at IMS, two well known racing enthusiasts are giving race fans a front row seat to all things track.

Before taking the stage at the Indiana Landmarks Center tomorrow evening, Curt Cavin, veteran motorsports writer, and Scott Goodyear, two-time runner-up in the Indianapolis 500 joined FOX59 this morning to give us a preview of what fans can expect.

Again, Talking Track with Curt Cavin and Scott Goodyear is tomorrow, April 6th, at 6 P.M. at the Indiana Landmarks Center. Tickets cost 10 dollars but are free for Indiana Landmark members. For more information, click here.