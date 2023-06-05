In 1985, in Hancock County, several families of individuals with disabilities started Tangram. They wanted better options for their loved ones to help give them independent living. Today,Tangram has grown to help and serve individuals with disabilities and their families throughout Central Indiana. Later this week Tangram will grow again when officials dedicate a new Center for Autism and Behavioral Health.

Sam Criss, President and CEO of Tangram, and Kari Sheward, Vice President of Behavior and Clinical Services, joined FOX59 Monday morning to share more about the new resource that will soon be available to the Central Indiana.