INDIANAPOLIS – Fans of the Indianapolis Opera will soon have the chance to show their support during a special evening featuring food and performances.

“Taste of the Indianapolis Opera” will take place at Union 50 Restaurant on Tuesday, February 8th. The evening will feature a special four-course menu, wine and cocktail pairings, and special performances by the opera’s talent.

Tickets cost $150. To reserve your seat, call Jennifer Coffey with the Indianapolis Opera at (317)283-3531.