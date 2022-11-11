Times are tough for a lot of Hoosiers. For many, a Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings is a luxury they simply can’t afford. That’s why hungry neighbors in Kokomo are being invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner at Taylor Elementary. It’s a huge community effort spearheaded by the school’s principal, Matt Nuttall. He joined Angela via video call to share more. For more information about the event, click here.
Taylor Elementary School to host Thanksgiving dinner
by: Kelsea Costello
Posted:
Updated: