Times are tough for a lot of Hoosiers. For many, a Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings is a luxury they simply can’t afford. That’s why hungry neighbors in Kokomo are being invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner at Taylor Elementary. It’s a huge community effort spearheaded by the school’s principal, Matt Nuttall. He joined Angela via video call to share more. For more information about the event, click here.

