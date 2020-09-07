Techniques to fight “zoom fatigue” in kids

INDIANAPOLIS – Most of us have become very familiar with Zoom and Skype, two videoconferencing apps. Whether it be to keep in touch with family members, attend work meetings, or assist in e-learning, the apps have become a big part in people’s lives.

An increasing number of kids are getting what is now called “zoom fatigue.” It’s a new term being applied for the sense of boredom or tiredness associated with using the apps for hours a day.

FOX59 spoke with Tammie Carter, the CEO of Lifesmart Youth, about ways to combat zoom fatigue.

For more information on the growing condition, head to: https://www.mother.ly/news/zoom-fatigue-kids