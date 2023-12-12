WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The age of artificial intelligence is upon us but its impact on society has only just begun to be felt. As more and more companies turn to using AI-generated content in place of written works or images created by humans, the gray legal areas surrounding the implementation of artificial intelligence have begun to grow and be questioned.

Luckily, Purdue Global Law School is launching a new course to address the evolving AI landscape and the challenges it presents not only for law but society as a whole.

Purdue Global said the new course, called CL810 – Artificial Intelligence Law, was designed to help students navigate the legal impact of AI particularly in areas such as intellectual property, privacy and regulation of the technology itself.

“Law schools should be preparing students not just for the world as it exists today but also for how it is likely to exist in the future,” said Martin Pritkin, dean of the law school. “Purdue Global Law School, which has technological innovation woven into its DNA as the nation’s first fully online law school, seeks to be ahead of the curve in addressing the impact of game-changing AI.”

Purdue Global said the new course will be taught by Shaun Jamison, associate dean for academic affairs, and will feature 15 modules that touch on topics such as ethics and governance, plagiarism, AI and criminal justice, and the future of AI and the law.

“AI does, or soon will, affect virtually every aspect of our society and our economy — and so does the law,” Pritkin said. “Law students and others need to understand how these two critical fields intersect so that they can better navigate the changing legal profession or whatever field they may be in.”

The new course begins on Jan. 3 and will serve as an elective that is worth three credits upon completion.

Students can sign up through the school’s academic catalog.