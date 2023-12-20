WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There is no putting the toothpaste back into the tube. Artificial intelligence is here to stay. But instead of fighting against the changing times, why not make AI work for you?

Purdue Global’s School of Multidisciplinary and Professional Studies is launching a new course that will help people not only put AI to work for them but also teach individuals how to use AI both ethically and productively to improve their writing skills for professional and academic purposes.

The new course, titled Writing for Life: Leveraging AI and Other Digital Writing Tools, is available for free to both enrolled Purdue Global students as well as the general public. The course features eight modules and is self-paced. Purdue Global said the goal of the course is to sharpen writing skills for the new, digital age.

“This course was created to address, in real-time, the growing use and availability of AI tools,” said Michele Riley, associate dean of the School of Multidisciplinary and Professional Studies. “With the accelerating advancement of technology and employers’ growing demand for employees with communication and AI skills, Writing for Life equips today’s professionals with the skills they need for professional success.”