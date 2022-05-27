Happening in June, many will come together to raise money for the “Tee Off for Tyler Golf Outing”. Established with Hamilton County Community Foundation in 2019, The Tyler Trent Foundation is

dedicated to continuing Tyler’s mission to support cancer research and honoring his memory by

improving the lives of others who are challenged by the same disease. Working alongside so many who

knew and loved Tyler, the Foundation will continue Tyler’s efforts through a number of initiatives to

work towards eradicating the disease and improving the lives of others who face a similar battle.

Tyler’s parents, along with his doctor, join the show to talk more about their mission and the fundraiser. You can find more information on the Tyler Trent Foundation website.