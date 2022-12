With Christmas just a few days away, many Hoosiers are doing their part to give back, and a local 14-year-old is undoubtedly doing his.

Teen Entrepreneur, Owner, and CEO of Reese’s Blue Ribbon project, Reese Hamilton joins us to share how you can help the cause during this weekend’s holiday donation drive.

The drive will be Saturday from 12-5 pm off 25th and Sherman Drive in Indianapolis near “Safeway”

You can donate stockings, gift cards, blankets, toiletries, and candy.