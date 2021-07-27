Teens: dealing with serious issues in the age of social media

Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether parents realize it or not, teens are likely talking about a lot of heavy topics. A lot of the time, they are doing this on one or more of the various social media platforms available today. Sometimes the heavy topics revolve around self-harm. There are a lot of questions parents may have about this, including “Are these discussions actually a good thing?”

FOX59 spoke with Dr. Ann Legges, a pediatric psychologist with Riley Children’s Health. She answered several questions about what parents should look out for, and how address these heavy topics with teens.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News