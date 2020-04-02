Telecommuting tips for people newly working from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Many people are working from home for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic. It can be tricking finding that balance between work and home especially within the same environment.

Lifestyle consultant Ashley Stylz shared some of her telecommuting tips.

"You definitely want to keep your morning routine," said Stylz. That can include breakfast, exercise and doing hair and makeup.

Your workspace also makes a big difference.

"You want to set some form of quiet hours," suggested Stylz. She said white noise machines or YouTube videos can help.

Some people are also having to home school their kids along with working from home.

Click the video for Stylz's advice on that.