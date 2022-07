The American Dairy Association Indiana is bringing its annual ice cream social back to Monument Circle this month. The event has been a drive-thru format for the past two years due to the pandemic. Brooke Williams, with the Dairy Association and Jim Wood, Senior V.P. and Chief Development Officer for YMCA of Greater Indianapolis, share the plans for this year’s event as well as the great organization it supports.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction