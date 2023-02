Today is National Wear Red Day, and February is American Heart Month. The American Heart Association’s theme this month is “Be the Beat.” It’s a challenge for at least one person in every home to learn Hands-Only CPR.

Tim Harms with the American Heart Association and Jim England, a cardiac arrest survivor, joined FOX59 in studio this morning to share more about the push.

If you’d like to learn more about Hands-Only CPR, click here. To learn more about National Wear Red Day, click here.