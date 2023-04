St. Benno Fest is “BOCK” and better than ever! Join the Athenaeum in the Rathskeller on Saturday, April 15 as they celebrate a classic German-American event over 110 years in the making!

This morning, Craig Mince, President of the Athenaeum Foundation, joined FOX59 to tell us more about the celebration and what you can expect of this year’s festivities.

For more information about St. Benno Fest, click here.