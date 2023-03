Mark your calendar for the annual Presidential Egg Roll – the only egg roll in Indy!

Enjoy crafts, music and celebrations! Children will race to roll wooden eggs through the grass as the Easter Bunny cheers them on.

This free event takes place rain, snow or shine on Saturday, April 1 from 9-10:30am. Take a photo with the Easter Bunny and enjoy other kid friendly activities. You can find more information on their website.