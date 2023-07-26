The Brady Foundation is honoring the life and sharing awareness of 13-year-old Brady Steuerwald, who passed away after a 23-day battle with leukemia. His brother joins the show, sharing more on their mission for the Brady foundation and details on upcoming fundraising events. The community day and car wash are happening August 5th and 6th. You can visit The Brady Foundation website to learn more.

