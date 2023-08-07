INDIANAPOLIS — The Butterfly Project is bringing hope to the community of Anderson and beyond.

Bethel Community Church is home to a group of volunteers who are working to make sure their neighbors are seen and heard during the struggles of grief, tragedy, cancer, illness, suicide, and hospice.

They are a gift to the hurting with no cost.

Each butterfly is shaped and painted by hand, then delivered, all by volunteers.

The butterflies are then placed in individuals yards to let them know they are seen and cared for during darkened times.

To learn more about The Butterfly Project and how you can order one for your loved ones, click here.