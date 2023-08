The Cabaret’s upcoming lineup covers the full gamut of musical performances and genres, providing a uniquely curated experience featuring world-class artists. This season’s artists represent four Tony awards, eight Tony nominations, four Grammy awards and six Grammy nominations. From Brooke Shields to Grammy artists taking on the prejudice of immigration, to jazz headliners in collaboration with Indy Jazz Fest, this season’s lineup has it all.

