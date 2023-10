INDIANAPOLIS — October is spooky season and the nation’s oldest continually-operated haunted house is giving families a once in a nightmare chance to explore the lairs of each classic villain – and they’re dying to meet you!

This year’s haunted house at the children’s museum is sure to give you and your family a fright-fully good time with this year’s “Booville”!

Click here to learn more about ‘lights on’ and ‘frightening hours’.