Hoosiers are counting down to The Crossroads Air Show coming to the Indianapolis area Oct. 28-29, 2023. This two-day, large-scale regional event will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the finest precision military jet demonstration team. The feature performance will be supported by a lineup of top aviation performers. Co-chair of the event Charlie Hiltunen, shares more details on the event! Tickets are available at online.

