Get ready for bright lights and camera flashes as you walk down the runway in your best high fashion attire this Saturday at the Damien Center’s annual Masquerade Ball. It’s a 35-year tradition full of entertainment, celebrities and great costumes — and all for a great cause. This year’s theme is Vogue.

Stephen McCoy is Vice President of Donor Relations for the Damien Center. He joined FOX59 this morning with details about this weekend’s ball.

