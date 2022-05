INDIANAPOLIS — The Greatest Spectacle in Porching – Indiana’s most famous porch is hosting a Presidential Porch Party! Blake Roebuck, committee chair of the porch party, joins the show with details on how you can celebrate the Month of May on the presidential porch of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

There will be music, along with complimentary food and drinks. It all happens Thursday, May 19th from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Website.