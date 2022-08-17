More than 150,000 elementary students in Indiana will be encouraged to “Be the Torch” for better health by a new cast of characters that are part of the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge campaign.



Eight heart heroes, characterized as dragons, each represent a positive trait that aligns with the school-based initiative aimed at improving students’ health while raising life-saving donations for the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives.



FOX59 spoke with Sunni Rossi, the senior youth market director for the American Heart Association, as well as John Zangrilli, a wellness instructor for Woodbrook Elementary in the Carmel Clay District this morning.

They explain the benefits students get from participating in this program and how it helps raise life-saving donations!

To find out more about the 2022 American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge campaign, click here.