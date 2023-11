Thanksgiving is coming up. If you’re hosting family or friends at your home for the holiday, you may have a to-do list that’s a mile long. Instead of focusing on everything that needs to get done, try remembering the reason behind Thanksgiving, giving thanks. Time and Life Strategist Elyssa Smith joined Angela in the studio to share more on the need for gratitude. For more information, click here and here.

