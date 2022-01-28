The Nesst of Noblesville named Indy’s Best romantic restaurant

Morning News
Posted: / Updated:
The Nesst of Noblesville

Romantic lighting, decadent desserts, an extensive wine list: the winner of Indy’s Best romantic restaurant has it all!

FOX59 viewers have voted The Nesst of Noblesville as Indy’s Best when it comes to romantic restaurants.

Sherman stopped by the restaurant in downtown Noblesville to see what made the restaurant such a hit for diners looking for a meal with some ambiance.

He talked to owner Sladan Stanisic who says the restaurant opened in November of 2020.

“Everything’s kind of inviting, warm…we kept the historic part of this building which is important to us in this community.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News