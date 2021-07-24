INDIANAPOLIS – The Nordic Diet is meant to keep you full while still allowing you to eat plenty of carbs and protein.
We chatted with Registered Dietician and Nutritionist Elizabeth Vennefron about how it works and how it differs from other diets.
Want to check out the products mentioned in the segment? Click on the links below:
- Simple Truth Organic Canola Oil
- Simple Truth Organic Fruit and Vegetable Blend Strips
- Simple Truth Organic Baked Pita Crisps
- Simple Truth Organic Dried Mangos
- Simple Truth Organic Canned Black Beans
- Simple Truth Organic 100% Whole Grain Brown Rice and Quinoa Blend
- Simple Truth Organic Chicken
- Simple Truth Organic Red Lentil & Quinoa Fusilli Pasta
- Simple Truth Organic Bran Flakes Cereal
If you’re looking for healthy recipes featuring these products, check out these links: