In 2021, Riley Children’s health psychologist Dr. Julia LaMotte saw the need for a book club and created the Sickle Cell Story Club for patients who suffer from sickle cell disease. The goal is to help improve literacy by providing free books to children of all ages who suffer from the disease. And because March is National Reading Month – we want to encourage more reading on all levels.

Dr. LaMotte joined FOX59 this morning to talk more about the Sickle Cell Story Club and how it helps to change one child at a time.

For more information on the Sickle Cell Story Club, click here. You can find their Amazon Wishlist, here.

