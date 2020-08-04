The State Fair is cancelled, so we’re throwing our own Friday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Are you bummed that the Indiana State Fair is cancelled this year?

Us too, so FOX59 Morning is throwing our own version.

Join us this Friday, August 7, for fair-inspired fun and entertainment all morning long, in addition to your local news and weather.

Highlights include:

Scott, Jess, Jim and Britt show off their best trick shot … with a Nerf basketball goal

Kylie’s Kitchen and Kim Galeaz recipes for fair food at home

Ray, Angela, Jim and Britt tap into their artistic skills for caricature drawings

Mommy Magic demonstrates fair-themed crafts to do at home

The American Dairy Association Indiana talks about dairy bar operations without having a State Fair

The balloon pop game … with darts

Virtual 4H: Sherman’s behind-the-scenes look at how 4-H will run the competition this year without a State Fair, plus pictures of 4-Hers with their animals

Don’t miss your chance to experience a little bit of the fair, even if we can’t actually go this summer.

We could all use a little fun right now anyway, right?