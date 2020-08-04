The State Fair is cancelled, so we’re throwing our own Friday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Are you bummed that the Indiana State Fair is cancelled this year?

Us too, so FOX59 Morning is throwing our own version.

Join us this Friday, August 7, for fair-inspired fun and entertainment all morning long, in addition to your local news and weather.

Highlights include:

  • Scott, Jess, Jim and Britt show off their best trick shot … with a Nerf basketball goal
  • Kylie’s Kitchen and Kim Galeaz recipes for fair food at home
  • Ray, Angela, Jim and Britt tap into their artistic skills for caricature drawings
  • Mommy Magic demonstrates fair-themed crafts to do at home
  • The American Dairy Association Indiana talks about dairy bar operations without having a State Fair
  • The balloon pop game … with darts
  • Virtual 4H: Sherman’s behind-the-scenes look at how 4-H will run the competition this year without a State Fair, plus pictures of 4-Hers with their animals

Don’t miss your chance to experience a little bit of the fair, even if we can’t actually go this summer.

We could all use a little fun right now anyway, right?

