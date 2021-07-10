INDIANAPOLIS – A murder mystery that’s captivated fans for more than a century is being brought to life at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site this weekend.

“Not/Guilty” is a live, unscripted theatrical collaborative telling the story of the trial of Nancy Clem, accused of murder in the Cold Spring neighborhood right here in Indianapolis.

Dr. James Trofatter, who portrays a young Benjamin Harrison for the event, and Charlie Hyde, CEO and President of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, joined us to talk about why people still talk about the case all these years later and what the audience can expect.