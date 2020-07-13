Theater companies have been hit hard by the Coronavirus crisis.
They’ve had to shut down for months because they can’t put on any performances.
Now the Cardinal Stage Company in Bloomington is inviting the community to create art in some unique ways with an artistic adventure. The artistic director at Cardinal Stage and a member of Visit Indiana joined us to talk about this community adventure.
Theater company creates artistic adventure for the community
