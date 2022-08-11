INDIANAPOLIS- They Stood Up” is a documentary about the “Pendleton 2.”

The two men were caught up in the 1985 prisoner rebellion against white supremacist guard brutality at Pendleton Correctional Facility.

John Cole and Christopher trotter remain incarcerated today for their role in the rebellion, many say wrongfully so.

“The King Trill,” the director of the film joined FOX59 Morning News Thursday to talk about the documentary and his efforts to free those two men.

The new documentary premieres Saturday, August 13th Brookside Community Church followed by a panel discussion.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.

For more information click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/3344225779235612?ref=newsfeed