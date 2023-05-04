Saturday, May 6th is the coronation of King Charles III. Happening here in Indianapolis, Tilly’s Tea Room and Café is hosting a coronation celebration of their own. Sharon Moore, the owner of Tilly’s, and the chef Jon Smith, join the show to talk about the tea party and a few signature items on the menu. Tilly’s is located inside Sax Fifth Ave in Keystone. They also hosts parties, bridal showers, and corporate events. You can learn more on at tillystearoom.com.

