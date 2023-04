With the digital and real worlds fighting for your attention at all times of the day and night, it’s no wonder that it’s easy to find yourself distracted and interrupted most of the time. Time Strategist Elyssa Smith joins the show with the best advice on how to get back in the driver’s seat of your life and start spending your time the way you want to – with focus! You can also join Elyssa’s “Stress Less Lounge” on Facebook for free.