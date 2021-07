(NEXSTAR) – In many parts of the country where they’re legal — and probably in many places where they’re not — the sounds of fireworks and firecrackers have been heralding the Fourth of July holiday for weeks. It's certainly exciting, at least for those who appreciate the nightly noises and backyard displays, but it’s important to remember that these sounds may put unnecessary stress on some members of the community.

“A lot of veterans will not tell you they have issues with it — they don’t want to spoil the Fourth of July,” says AMVETS National Commander Jan Brown.