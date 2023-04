Colts Nation, listen up! You have a chance to win $1,000,000 from Colts owner Jim Irsay.

It’s called the ‘Million Dollar Schedule Challenge.’ All you have to do is correctly guess the team’s entire 18-week schedule, as well as the bye week.

Super easy, right? We’ll see.

IndyStar Sports Columnist, Gregg Doyle, joined FOX59 this morning with some tips and strategies before you submit your guess!

The contest runs through April 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Click here to play!